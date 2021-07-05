







Does the HBO hit “Mare of Easttown” have a second season?





Who the first season of Easttown mare with Kate Winslet, will look forward to further adventures of the badass detective.

American crime drama from creator Brad Ingelsby proved to be a huge hit with audiences and critics, at least in the United States. The seven-part first season is just the second series in HBO history (the other was The defeat) with an increase in the number of viewers with each subsequent episode. The latest episode even set the record for the number of most watched episodes of an original HBO Max series in the first 25 hours of uptime!

Wanted: a strong story

Despite all this praise, nothing has been announced about a second season of Easttown mare.

In an interview with TV Line, Ingelsby has now revealed the following about a possible sequel:

“If we can come up with a story as good as season 1 and bring the characters back to life organically, I’d love to do a second season. I just don’t know what the story should be. That’s the problem. at the moment.”

The good news is that actress Winslet has already announced that she would like to be part of the party for a second season. Now just the script, and off you go with that banana!