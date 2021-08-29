







Jazmin Grace Grimaldi in the footsteps of grandmother Grace Kelly





From the red carpet to the royal gallery, Prince Albert’s illegitimate daughter knows what to do with her fame.

Until she was fourteen, she led a quiet life, far from her royal family. But now Jazmin Grace has become the star of the Grimaldi.

Finally the recognition

Jazmin, the eldest of the illegitimate children of Prince Albert of Monaco (to our knowledge, it must be said), was born in 1992. For years she had to hide her royal father, until she was recognized by the Grimaldis as a teenager.

“I was 14, ready to go to high school, when the media reported that my dad had a daughter, and it was me,” Jazmin said. Harper’s Bazaar. “It was quite a change to get so much attention. But I knew it would happen someday.”

Far from Monaco

It was not limited to recognition on paper. Although not exactly near the Prince’s Palace in Monaco – Jazmin has lived in the United States her entire life – the 29-year-old now enjoys a warm relationship with her family. “I missed the father figure. It’s great to know him now, and we have a very good bond.” Also for Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, her half-brother and sister, she’s like a big sister. “I can’t wait to see them grow up. They have those beautiful big blue eyes and they’re both already so well behaved!”

There is more love than between Albert and Charlene …

A little royal, a little Hollywood

Jazmin Grace prefers to follow in the footsteps of the grandmother whose name she bears, Grace Kelly. And not as a princess of Monaco, but as an actress. Jazmin is also making her way as a singer. A little royal, a little Hollywood: Jazmin is getting better and better and more and more often, also in appearance she is compared to Grace Kelly.

Whether as an actress on the red carpet:









Jazmin Grace Grimaldi at the Princess Grace Awards, 2019. Image: BrunoPress.





Or that she’s going to a tennis match with dad in chic style:









Prince Albert and Jazmin at the Monaco Country Club, 2018. Image: BrunoPress.





Although she does not know her world famous grandmother, she does have memories of Grandma Grace. “One of my first and fondest memories of my grandmother was watching High society [de laatste film met Grace Kelly voordat ze prinses werd, red.]. It was the first time I realized we had a connection. Playing, singing and dancing are my great passions. It was a real goosebumps moment for me. “

To be fair, Jazmin doesn’t yet have any major movie roles or number one hits. And like others in her position, she struggles to know if she’s being asked for her talent or her famous dad. But the happy Jaz is in any case loved by the general public. She is accessible on social networks, also uses her position for her own good cause, she softens the scandals of Prince Albert by showing that she bears the name of Grimaldi with pride. As a result, Jazmin remains to be watched!