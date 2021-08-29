Downton Abbey reveals release date for second movie, new cast

Drum roll! The title of the second film will be … Downton Abbey: a new era. Additionally, the cast has revealed that it will be available for viewing in theaters from March 2022. The trailer also premiered at CinemaCon, but has yet to be officially released. According to insiders, the Crawley family are crossing the ocean with Downton’s staff in the film to visit the United States. A wedding was planned there.

The cast, including Dame Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery, is growing. None other than Hugh Dancy (known from the series Annibal), Laura Haddock (now in the Netflix series White lines), Nathalie Baye (better known in France) and Dominic West (from the series The case and most recently in the news for his alleged affair with Lily James, who coincidentally also played a role in the series Downton abbey).

Dominic West’s career is already going well anyway. The actor also has the coveted role of Prince Charles in the fifth season of The crown succeed in obtaining. You can see all about the fifth season of this hit series in the video below.