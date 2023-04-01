Japan also restricts exports of chip technology to China

Japan will further restrict technology exports for chip manufacturing. Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura made the announcement on Thursday, the Nippon News Agency reported.

Japanese companies now require a license to export more advanced products, including 23 categories.

Neighbor China was not explicitly mentioned, but the decision comes after the US and the Netherlands previously restricted the sale of advanced semiconductor technology to China.

According to Minister Nishimura, the new move was not taken in consultation with the Americans. He emphasized that the new export restrictions apply to all markets, not just China.

Tokyo Electron, a major supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, will come under the restrictions.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s visit to China is scheduled for Saturday.

In his own words, Hayashi wants a “frank and honest discussion” with his Chinese counterpart to establish a “constructive and sustainable relationship.”

military targets

Recent moves by the United States and the Netherlands to restrict the supply of high-end chip technology to China are fueled by fears of Chinese development of quantum computers, artificial intelligence and wireless networks. Can be used for military purposes.

Earlier this year, the Dutch cabinet decided to extend export restrictions to chip machine maker ASML.

Veldhoven’s company, considered the world’s most important manufacturer of chip manufacturing machines, is no longer allowed to sell some versions of its devices to China. ASML has not been allowed to export the latest generation machines to China for many years.