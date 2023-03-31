FC Emmen have formally canceled the contracts of twelve players, including captain Jeroen Velmedt. Drenthe Football Club, on the other hand, have long-term commitments to Jari Vlak and Oussama El Messaoudi, among others.

Other players who received letters of resignation were Jeff Harteveldt, Richeiro Zivkovic, Jasin-Amin Acehnoun, Ben Scholt, Danny Hossen, Azedin Touficki, Arnaud Lusayadio, Mart Leider, Micky van der Hart, Mettehan Kentini Koussilu. On the other hand, the options in the contracts of Jari Vlak (2025), Ahmed El Messaoudi (2024) and Kyan van Dorp (2024) have been exercised. So they stay longer at the club.

‘Maybe still around the table’

Negotiations are still ongoing with Ole Romani and Kesia Weendorpe over a new deal. The club says Julius Dirksen’s long-term stay is almost settled. Despite his inconsistent performances, the defender is seen as a talent. Veteran Lorenzo Burnett has another option on his expiring contract, which will automatically expire once he reaches sixteen games in which he has played at least 45 minutes.

Technical manager Mike Willems, along with interim finance manager Jeroen Keesen, is temporarily taking over the duties of club president Ronald Lubbers, who is absent for health reasons, saying the dismissal letters received by twelve players are unnecessary. FC Emmen play that they will no longer be with them next year. “Maybe we will discuss a new contract with some players.”

Depending on the size

In accordance with the guidelines for contract players, FC Emmen must annually indicate to players whose contract expires before 1 April whether the club intends to continue with them for a longer period. This is a formal process that prevents the automatic extension of contracts under the same conditions. Talking to the players will depend on the status of FC Emmen in action next season.

FC Emmen currently sit sixteenth in the standings, which should bode well for a place in the promotion/relegation play-offs at the end of the season. With eight games to go, various scenarios are still on the table. Until it is clear whether the club will compete in the First Division next year, it will be difficult to make choices considering the various financial pictures.

Team for next season

The recruited players, namely Mark Diemers (Feyenoord), Mohamed Bouchouri (Anderlecht) and Jeremy Antonies (PSV), will return to the club under contract after this season. As it stands, FC Emmen’s squad for next season consists of the following players: Zari Vlak, Oussama El Mesoudi, Kian van Dorp, Erik Olslagel, Miguel Araujo, Michael Kieftenfeldt, Rui Mendes, Lucas Bernardo, Michael Haylen, Dennis Vos, Mike te Wierik and Oussama Darfalou.

It’s not inconceivable that Miguel Araujo will disappear from that list. The Peruvian has long been the interest of clubs from as far afield as the US, Japan and China, and his annual salary of nearly half a million euros makes him the club’s most expensive power forward. That money can be used (in part) for other things like getting one or more replacements, investing in facilities and professionalizing the youth academy.