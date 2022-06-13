Janssen gets Orange chance against Wales as benchmark

Orange are halfway through the Nations League with a 7-point lead over Group 4 of Division A. Belgium and Poland follow with 4 points. Wales have just one point so far. At the start of the new season, the Dutch national team will close the group stage of the domestic competition with matches against Poland (September 22) and Belgium (September 25). The winners of the group will face off next June for the overall victory of the third edition of the UEFA tournament.