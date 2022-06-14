Korean Kim succeeds departing Jan Dijkema as president of skating union ISU | sport

Korean Jae-youl Kim succeeds Jan Dijkema as president of the international skating union ISU. Kim won the presidential election at the ISU congress in Phuket, Thailand. Dijkema (77) was the boss of the world association for six years. The native of Drent succeeded in 2016 to the Italian Ottavio Cinquanta, who had been its president for 22 years.

There were four candidates to succeed Dijkema in the election. Kim has already won the first round with 77 out of 119 votes, beating candidates from the United States, Finland and Serbia. “I am very surprised by your overwhelming support,” the first Asian ISU President said in his speech. “I want to be president of all countries, regardless of size and region of origin. We are a family, together we can grow our sport.

Kim, 53, was previously president of the Korea Skating Federation and a member of the organizing committee for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. He has been a member of the ISU board of directors since 2016. Kim is the twelfth president of the international federation.

Very satisfied

Dutch skating association KNSB is ‘very happy’ with Kim as their new president. “Based on the discussions we had with Kim Jae-youl before and during the congress, we are confident that he will lead the ISU into a rapidly changing future in a modern way,” Chief Executive Herman said. . of Han.

The Netherlands will remain active on the ISU Board through Albert Hazelhoff. Hazelhoff was appointed as a member of the so-called ISU council in Phuket. Former referee Hanjo Heideman has secured a spot on the technical committee. Former high-level skater Douwe de Vries has been a member of the ISU Athletes Committee for several years.

