“It’s special to see Máxima enjoy”

Hind, who moved from Los Angeles to Dubai in February, could not have imagined at the time that her first real performance in her new hometown would be for the Dutch royal couple. She sang for Willem-Alexander and Máxima on Wednesday during their working visit to the UAE and thought it special to see the Queen enjoy.

“It was such a special day,” Hind recalls the next morning in a conversation with NU.nl. The 36-year-old singer was approached a few weeks ago via the Dutch Embassy for the performance. “It was my first performance here and then in Arabic with the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra immediately for the royal family.”

“I could see that Queen Máxima was having fun. As an artist, it’s precious to see how your audience reacts, but when you make eye contact with the Queen and see that she appreciates it, it’s very special. “

Hind was not bothered by any extra nerves. “I felt the tension for maybe ten seconds, but it mostly took me a while to get used to replaying. Of course I barely got on stage because of COVID-19. Once busy. , I was like, oh yeah, that’s why I love doing this so much. It’s a huge reward for the hard work of the last few years. “

Hind performed at the Dubai World’s Fair, where King Willem-Alexander inaugurated the Dutch pavilion. This did not leave cold the singer, who has not lived in the Netherlands for about five years. “I must say that I became very moved when the Dutch flag was hoisted and the Guillaume play. In the presence of the king and the queen, it was a beautiful moment. “

“I can settle in Dubai more than in the United States”

Hind ventured from Los Angeles to Dubai earlier this year, which in many ways meant starting all over again. After more than six months, she can already tell that she feels more comfortable in her new hometown. “I can just settle here more than in the United States, maybe also because of my roots,” said the singer whose father is of Moroccan descent.

“Yesterday’s performance was a real confirmation to me that I am where I need to be. I can be myself here and I thrive.”

Hind, who earlier this year released the single Cat & Mouse has released two more music videos in the past few months. For these clips, she traveled to Beirut in Lebanon. She does not yet know when the songs along with the clips will be released. “The next single is called Cinnamon and is completely finished, but I want to release it at the right time, so that the song can get the right attention. “