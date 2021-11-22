It was Red Bull King of the Air 2021

Marc Jacobs celebrated his 32nd birthday in style in an action-packed three-time champion final Kevin langeree and the Dutch recruit Stig Hoefnagel and be crowned Red Bull King of the Air.

The New Zealander, who won the trophy after 22 rounds and around six hours of competition spread over two days, is more than delighted with the victory. “It took three or four years of total dedication for this to happen,” he said. “The fact that it happened on my birthday and it turned out exactly as I imagined it to be just crazy. It feels so good.”

Marc Jacobs gets to work © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull King of the Air 2021 will take place for the first time since arriving in South Africa in the new waiting period from late November to early December. It was from late January to early February. Jacobs thinks the new era suited him well.

“We have a very good training season in New Zealand from June to October and then it starts falling again in November so I can jump right here after a good season – the new timing is definitely in my favor,” explained Jacobs. of.

Jacobs took full advantage of the new wind window

After round 1 where no one was able to lose weight, the weather forecast for Saturday was ideal to close Sunday’s race, with south-southeast winds forecast of around 30 knots (55 km / h) at from 2 p.m. the infamous Cap Doctor Heralded by the iconic “sheet” of clouds drawn over Table Mountain, it arrived in fashion late (just before 3pm), but didn’t disappoint, remaining consistent throughout the aftermath. midday, giving all athletes a chance to perform.

Kevin Langeree on his way to second place © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Some of the best performances in the first round came from the new guard. Young talents Janek Grzegorzewski from Poland, Giel Vlugt from the Netherlands and the final finalist Stig Hoefnagel brought huge tunes and got big scores. It marked a new era in the sport of big air kitesurfing – something the event has been known for throughout its history. The innings were incredibly close and the impression score was often the deciding factor in a round.

“The sport is growing and developing rapidly, and we are monitoring this closely,” said the sporting director Sergio Cantagalli after the event. “They’re fast! These are exciting times for the sport,” he said, referring to how quickly the next generation is pushing the boundaries. “Plus we have a new king, he was consistent and he brought a lot of technical moves with extreme height, so he definitely deserved that crown.”

Janek Grzegorzewski was one of the young riders vying for the crown © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

As for the date change, Cantagalli believes it will bring a new vibe and personality to the sport. “It will help develop the sport even further and the potential is there to develop character. I look forward to that.”