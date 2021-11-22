It was Red Bull King of the Air 2021
Marc Jacobs celebrated his 32nd birthday in style in an action-packed three-time champion final Kevin langeree and the Dutch recruit Stig Hoefnagel and be crowned Red Bull King of the Air.
The New Zealander, who won the trophy after 22 rounds and around six hours of competition spread over two days, is more than delighted with the victory. “It took three or four years of total dedication for this to happen,” he said. “The fact that it happened on my birthday and it turned out exactly as I imagined it to be just crazy. It feels so good.”
The Red Bull King of the Air 2021 will take place for the first time since arriving in South Africa in the new waiting period from late November to early December. It was from late January to early February. Jacobs thinks the new era suited him well.
“We have a very good training season in New Zealand from June to October and then it starts falling again in November so I can jump right here after a good season – the new timing is definitely in my favor,” explained Jacobs. of.
Relive the decisive action of Day 2:
“The sport is growing and developing rapidly, and we are monitoring this closely,” said the sporting director Sergio Cantagalli after the event. “They’re fast! These are exciting times for the sport,” he said, referring to how quickly the next generation is pushing the boundaries. “Plus we have a new king, he was consistent and he brought a lot of technical moves with extreme height, so he definitely deserved that crown.”
As for the date change, Cantagalli believes it will bring a new vibe and personality to the sport. “It will help develop the sport even further and the potential is there to develop character. I look forward to that.”
Although the victory did not go to the Netherlands, the second and third place went to our small country. Most successful KOTA participant of all time, Kevin Langeree had to settle for the money and rookie Stig Hoefnagel took the bottom step of the podium. Well played guys!
