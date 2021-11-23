Boxers Anas and Nabil Messaoudi eliminate opponents in Brussels

Moroccan boxers Anas and Nabil Messaoudi both won their fights on Friday by knocking out their opponents at the Brussels boxing gala “All Eyez on Brussels”.

Both boxers delivered a high level performance at the sporting event. Nabil Messaoudi (23), won in the super-welterweight category (69 kg) against Kosovar Edmond Zefi. He eliminated his opponent in the 5th round and won the WBC Youth belt.

Anas Messaoudi, Nabil’s brother, eliminated Argentinian Miguel Cesario Antin in the 3rd round in the welterweight category (67 kg). The 28-year-old Moroccan fought his ninth fight on Friday and recorded his ninth victory.

The two brothers live in Brussels and come from Tangier in Morocco. For their international fights, they train mainly in Philadelphia in the United States and in London.