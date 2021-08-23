It was day 8: “Airbender” Badloe delivers the fourth Dutch gold medal, Bol shows the form

What will Olympic night bring this time? Less than the previous nights, from a Dutch point of view. But still some currants worth opening your eyes and turning on the TV.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo, for example. She will swim the final of the 50 meter freestyle at 3:37 am. Kromowidjojo is not the obvious favorite, the Olympic champion of this 2012 edition qualified seventh for the final, but you never know with her. Thom de Boer also swims the final of the 50 meter freestyle. It kicks in seven minutes earlier than Kromowidjojo, at 3.30am.

At 5 a.m., the male hockey players could attempt a stunt in the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament. Australia is the opponent, the biggest contender for a gold medal. And Orange is not yet working as it should. But nothing is impossible.

A little later, at 8:33 am, the cannon fired for the Laser Radial medal race. Marit Bouwmeester is currently second in the standings, if she is at least four places ahead of Danish leader Anne-Marie Rindom, Bouwmeester even wins gold.

You can follow this and more tonight and tomorrow on NOS on TV, radio and the Internet.