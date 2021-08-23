Orange water polosters fail in the quarter-finals of the Olympic tournament | sport

The Orange team led several times in the first quarter of the game, but ended up leading 4-3. The Netherlands seemed to put things right in the second quarter, notably thanks to two goals from Nomi Stomphorst, but a long shot from the Hungarians gave Hungary a rest with an 8-7 lead.

At the start of the third quarter, the Orange again failed to keep the back lines closed, and after a short time the Netherlands faced a 10-7 deficit. This gap seemed enough for the Hungarians to win the game, but the Netherlands came down to 10-10. Simone van de Kraats, the tournament’s top scorer, won the important equalizer. In the final phase, Hungary drew the longest straw.

Semi-final against Spain

Hungary will compete for a place in the final on Thursday with Spain. In the other semi-final, the United States will face the winner of the match between Australia and the Russian team. For the Orange there are now competitions for places 5 to 8 in Tokyo, while the objective was to win a medal.

The Netherlands made their appearance at the world event for the first time since 2008. The team won Olympic gold in Beijing at the time, but the team failed to qualify for them. London and Rio de Janeiro Games that followed.

“‘Here ends our mission'”

“We’ve been working on it for four or five years,” said national coach Arno Havenga. “I told the girls at the meeting this afternoon, this is the game we have worked so hard for, for which we have left so much and for which we have invested so much. We have been waiting for this for a long time. it didn’t happen like that.

“We didn’t have as much flair as in previous games. Openness was lacking, especially in the attack. Part of this is due to Hungary, a top team. But apparently I’m not in a position to prepare the team to finish this game either. This is where our mission to win a medal in Tokyo ends.