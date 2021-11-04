At the end of November, Iran will hold talks with several European countries, including China and Russia, on resuming nuclear deals from 2015. This is what Iranian negotiator Ali Bakery Gani said. Announced Wednesday. The meeting will take place on November 29 in the Austrian capital, Vienna. In addition to Iran, China and Russia, Joseph Borrell, a representative of Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union, will also attend. Delegates have been trying to revise the nuclear deal since April this year, following the resignation of then-US President Donald Trump in 2018.

However, talks have stalled since the election in Iran this summer. The U.S. State Department told Reuters news agency that the United States would be open to new deals if the Iranian delegation were willing to negotiate a return in “good faith.” European Commission Talks about One of the topics to be discussed is “Opportunity to return to the United States”. Concerns have been raised in the West over Iranian reports that the country has begun preparations for uranium enrichment.

Under Trump, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, which dates back to 2015. The previous president of the United States then attacked the Asian country with sanctions. In response, Tehran proposed expanding its nuclear program. Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has previously vowed to withdraw the United States’ withdrawal from the deal. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has taken a hard line on foreign policy.