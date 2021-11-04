The Formula 1 circus is coming to Mexico next weekend. Due to the eruption of COVID-19, the Mexican Grand Prix did not take place in 2020, so after a year away we return to Max Verstappen’s most beloved track. Next weekend is the time to take a closer look at the country, the city and the surrounding area: Vamos a Mexico!

Mexico

First, as usual, we start with a short lesson about the country in which we race. We also look at a part of history, culture, geography and culture. Mexico borders, of course, on the famous border with the United States, but also in Belize, Guatemala and the Pacific Ocean. By the time Christopher Columbus discovered the United States in the 15th century, the Aztecs had ruled Mexico. Like the Maya, they are the most important tribe in Mexico and in the history of the country. Moreover, the two tribes were already far apart in such things as the fantasy of the time in which they lived.

The article continues under the video

Around 1519, the Spanish conqueror Hernான்n Cர்டrds arrived in Denocitlan, the capital of the Aztec Empire. The city was destroyed in 1521 and Mexico was declared a Spanish colony: New Spain after several bloody wars with the Aztecs. The new capital is set to become Mexico City, next weekend’s show. Three hundred years later, the Mexicans were tired and rebellious. As a result, the country gained independence in 1821.

Great stadium area

Back to 2021. Today the country is inhabited by 128,649,565 people and is a true paradise of culture. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has ruled the country, which is considered a federal republic. Spanish is the main language, but 67 Amerindian languages ​​are recognized in the country, using ten percent of the country. Of course, the country is known for many delicious regular Mexican dishes and drinks. Who wouldn’t love a tortilla or taco? Add a nice tequila or coronetze, sambrero on and maracas, ready and the party is over.

The gigantic city of Mexico

The capital of the country now passed is Mexico City. The venue for next weekend’s race is a real metropolis. With a population of over 22 million, it is the tenth most populous city in the world. Just above New York in the United States and just below Bombay in India.

Mexico City is very special for many reasons. The city is one of the most populous cities on the American continent and is located in the ‘Mexico Valley’ at an altitude of 2240 meters above sea level. It is the tallest city in the world. The city is located between several volcanoes, so the city’s air pollution is huge. According to some, breathing air one day is as bad as smoking a pocket cigarette.

Mexico City Skyline

This is not the only problem in Mexico City. Crime is high in the city and traffic is heavy. Incidentally, the culturally rich city offers a lot of beautiful things. These include the world’s third largest square, Zócalo, Avenida de los Insurgentes and angel de la Independencia. For those who love art and museums, the National Anthropological Museum is worth a visit. In a nutshell: The city with the story that we will be racing next season.

This Weekend Stage: Autotromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Time to talk about Formula 1 again. Autotromo Hermanos Rodriguez is home to racing in Mexico. After a gap of 23 years, the race returned to Mexico in 2015, after which wins were shared between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing. Nico Rosberg won in 2015, followed by Lewis Hamilton in 2016. Verstappen won twice, after which Hamilton won the last race in 2019.

Max Verstappen celebrates victory with Armin von Braun

The round was named in memory of the Mexican brothers Pedro and Ricardo Rodriguez. Both men were tragically killed during the race. The most impressive and unique feature of the circuit is found in the popular stadium area, where drivers seem to be maneuvering through a stadium. After a long straight, there are many technical curves and the well-known ‘Essays’, the preferred part of the 4.304km-long circuit for many drivers.

Unforgettable moments

As usual, we also see some of the most memorable moments we have experienced in Mexico over the years. Hamilton in particular will have fond memories of Mexican racing. A year later, that scene came up again. Hamilton added the fifth title, and again Verstappen just won the race.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his fourth world title

In 2015, the generally cold Finns collided with each other. Kimi Rக்கோikknen was knocked out of the race after colliding with his teammate Valteri Potos. The latter was able to reach the stage in his Williams. Daniel Ricciardo’s beautiful polar position in 2018 is also one of the books of the season, which went with the worst luck for the happy Australian driver. Unfortunately, on the 61st lap of the race, he found Waterloo again after a problem with his Red Bull.

Back to the present tense

It’s time to go back to the present and focus on next weekend’s match. Verstappen and Hamilton are in a lot of danger again in the title fight. The Dutchman travels to the Mexican capital with twelve points more than his British rival, and he loves fond memories of one of his best rounds on the calendar. Verstappen is expected to strike again in ‘Mexico’ and expand his presence in the championship. Many will have their eyes on fellow player Sergio Perez as well. The preference of the bewildered Mexican public is to look for an optimal result. Does Red Grass have one or two on the horizon?

Schedule

Friday, November 5th



First free training: 6.30pm



Second Free Training: 10am.

Saturday, November 6th



Third Free Training: 6 p.m.



Eligibility: 9:00 pm

Sunday, November 7th



Betting: 8:00 p.m.