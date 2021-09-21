India tour to New Zealand postponed after MIQ massive cricket mission was revealed

This summer’s tour to India has been postponed until the end of next year as the New Zealand cricket team visit three other men’s teams and the ICC Women’s World Cup on a busy Covid schedule.

Virat Kohli’s side were included in the list of three one-day internationals against the Black Caps in New Zealand in the International Cricket Council’s Future Tours program as part of the Super League World Cup for the qualifying places for 2023.

A spokesperson for the NZC has confirmed that India will not tour this season according to the FTP, and will honor those commitments later in 2022, after the upcoming Twenty20 Men’s World Cup in Australia in November.

New Zealand cricket Heavy shadows of security roam the sidelines in Rawalpindi as they prepare for their first match in Pakistan since 2003.

He leaves Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa as the three Black Caps contenders this season, before seven visiting women’s teams arrive to beat White Fern in the 50-year-old World Cup from March 4 to April 3.

The Black Caps’ tour of India in November, which includes two tests and three T20 internationals, means they won’t return home until early December, ending 14 days of isolation and quarantine (MIQ) just before Christmas.

This means there will be no Boxing Day test and the summer’s first home game against Bangladesh has been postponed to at least December 28 or later so players and staff can return. in their families after months in the Covid bubbles.

Shams al-Haq Tanko / Photosport Bangladesh is expected to arrive in New Zealand in December for a cricket tour.

“We have to be careful of the players who come back after a long winter, and we also have to give them time at home,” former NZC CEO David White told Stuff.

Other than that, the NZC have been very quiet on the Black Caps home schedule as they finalize details with the Tour Buffets taking into account their schedules and quarantine requirements in other countries.

Bangladesh is on the FTP list for two Tests and three T20Is, three Dutch ODIs (also part of the Premier League World Cup), South Africa two Tests and three T20Is.

The Bangladesh and South African tests are part of the upcoming World Testing Championships as the Black Caps defend their title.

Disclosure of the latest MIQ government allocations on Wednesday For sports teams, business executives and artists have confirmed locations for Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa, as well as 181 locations to visit Women’s World Cup players and officials at different dates in January / February.

Andrew Koringa / Photosport Sophie Devine and White Ferns will meet Australia and six other home teams next year at the Women’s World Cup.

According to the statement, 35 places had been allocated to Bangladesh for their touring team in early December, as well as to South Africa (35 people, early February) and the Netherlands (35 people, March).

The Black Caps are also closed for a tour of Australia with three ODIs and a T20I from January 30 to February 8, but will not be included in MIQ spots on return, which will depend on the re-entry of the Tasman bubble without quarantine. .work by then.

MIQ’s availability remains a hot topic as individual athletes trading overseas – such as tennis player Michael Venus, ironman Braden Currie, triathlete Hayden Wilde and golfer Ryan Fox – struggle to secure a Well.

Other sports teams in the release that confirmed MIQ points later this year include the Tour All Blacks and Black Ferns (all 65 in late November), Netball Silver teams (24 in, late January), and the Olympic Games in late November. winter (53 in., end of February) and winter Paralympians (11 people, end of March).

Alex Davidson / Getty Images Kane Williamson and the Black Caps will each pass two tests against Bangladesh and South Africa in an effort to defend the WTC title.

The Black Caps and staff returning from the current Pakistan and Indian Premier League tour in October, and the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE in November, have also received recommendations from MIQ (24 and 20, respectively) .

Last season, the NZC hosted women from the West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia (men and women) and England who were all approved for MIQ spots.

Group allocations are set by the Ministerial Group Beyond Borders led by Immigration Minister Chris Favoy.

To qualify for groups, they must be sponsored by a government agency and must be defined by ministers in the national interest or have a “significant” economic impact.

Sport NZ is the sponsoring agency for all touring teams, while the Department of Business, Innovation and Employment (Major Events) is the listed sponsorship agency for the Women’s World Cup and administered by the ICC.