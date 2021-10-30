Thanks to his victory in the United States, Max Verstappen is now twelve points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the championship. With Sergio Perez finishing third in Austin, the Red Bull is also closing the gap at the Constructors Championship. Currently Mercedes is only 23 points ahead of the Austrian team.

However, this good result in the United States has no reason to be too cautious throughout the Red Bull season. “No, you have to attack. There are no twelve points,” Christian Horner told others Racing News365. “That lead will disappear very quickly as we have seen before.”

“We have to continue the attack on the weekends to make the best use of this. Five more have to go and the pressure is mounting,” Team Boss concludes. The next few races will be held in rounds where Red Bull has performed well in the past. However, this will not give the team much confidence throughout the season, Horner said. “There are still 130 (actually 133, including sprint qualification, version) points to share, and we only have twelve points.”

“It’s good that we extended our lead here. It seemed like we would get out of here with ten rounds, points or more behind in the championship. So we’re glad to have the lead here, it’s a great decision, but we still have some important races ahead of us,” Britain concludes. .