Equinix A new international trade exchange data center is to be set up at Agecroft Commerce Park in Salford, Manchester, UK. Manchester, the UK’s second largest city, has a key strategic location at the crossroads of Britain’s highly flexible fiber network. The new IBX platform, MA5, will be Equinix’s fifth data center in the Greater Manchester area and is set to open in Q22 2022.

Manchester is Europe’s second largest creative digital media center, and Mediacity is the homeland of the UK, one of the most advanced media centers in the world and the home of the BBC’s headquarters. The city has a fast-growing technology scene, known for its e-commerce, as well as a growing ecosystem for startups. It is home to low latency of network routes to the United States and provides access to international submarine cables through the west of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Lorraine Wilkinson, Vice President, Sales, Equinix, UK: “Manchester has a rich industrial history and has long been one of the UK’s leading business cities, with world-renowned companies and start-ups looking to expand and expand their operations. Generation will enable digital transformation. The new platform brings Equinix’s total investment in Manchester to 130m and over UK 1bn in the UK’s digital infrastructure. “

Russell Poole, Managing Director, UK, Equinix: “This new investment is an important addition to our existing portfolio in the UK, both regionally and internationally. Part of the investment is that it strengthens Britain’s position as one of the world’s leading markets for doing business. “

Katie Gallagher, Managing Director, Manchester Digital, said: “Greater Manchester continues to be a thriving region for global technology companies and startups. As the city’s technology sector continues to grow, we look forward to working closely with Equinix to support and improve it. “