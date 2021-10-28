Max Verstappen is ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the championship due to his victory in Austin. The Dutch player is now twelve points ahead. Red Bull also did good business at the Constructors Championship. The Austrian team was able to reduce the gap with Mercedes to 23 points. Nevertheless, Mercedes was not prevented from having a disappointing weekend in the United States.

Toto Wolf even thinks Mercedes can win the next five races. “I think the sensibility is high. We are in good shape and we can win every match,” Austrian said. Sky Sports. The team leader thinks it is important that his drivers do not leave at the upcoming Grand Prix. “It’s about avoiding pauses. They’re bumpers.”

Mexico is the next race on the Formula 1 calendar, and in recent years Mercedes has had a tough time there, Wolf sees. “Mexico has always been a difficult path for us, but this season everything may change. In fact I think we should see it through the race,” the team leader said.

Mercedes feels the pressure, but feels it, Auster says. “It’s fun for everyone, there’s pressure, but it’s positive pressure.” The German racing standard has shown in previous years that it can handle that pressure well. In 2018 and 2019, according to Wolf, the team had ‘tough fights’ with Ferrari. “But there’s no guarantee that you will be in a tough title fight.”

Finally, he opined that past results are not guaranteed for the future. “History is irrelevant. One day if you stop, no one can see the statistics anyway. So hard, but fun. We enjoy it,” concludes Team Boss.