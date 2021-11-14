iGO News – Current – SGP Member of Parliament calls for more space for municipalities to build

Goeree-Overflakkee – When discussing the provincial budget, MP Gerard van de Breevaart (CU & SGP) made a point that also affects Goeree-Overflakkee. The municipality would like to make it possible to build more housing, but feels hampered by the policy that the provincial executive has pursued to this day. Earlier this year, on the initiative of the local SGP faction, MP Anne Koning (PvdA) paid a visit to find out exactly where the pain is. Read more >>

Alderman Daan Markwat (SGP) is pleased with the efforts of the provincial faction ChristenUnie & SGP. “We hope it will finally become clear that current provincial policy is standing in the way. You should not want to fill villages in the countryside in the same way as cities. To face the housing crisis, we must therefore take another path for rural areas. There must also be room to build in appropriate places on the outskirts of villages.

MEP Van de Breevaart (CU & SGP): “How do we envisage dealing with the housing crisis? How do we work with our partners, that is to say the municipalities? As far as we are concerned, not as the provincial executive has now expressed in the budget for 2022. ‘ But what is in this budget?

The provincial executive (GS) indicates in the budget that municipalities are not allowed to search for locations for housing outside of existing village and urban areas (BSD). This is an unexpected GS measure, but with major consequences for the municipalities and certainly for the inhabitants. Naturally, the Parliamentary Party first got to work to clarify why this particularly sensitive rule was added. “After an intensive process, the answer has finally arrived,” says Van de Breevaart. “The measure was actually intended to exclude only large new dwellings, because according to GS this is no longer necessary at the moment. However, this specification is not included in the text of the budget. Many municipalities have therefore read this text in a very different way.

Fortunately, a large majority of Provincial Councils share the concerns of the CU & SGP faction about this text. Van de Breevaart: “Excluding small and large locations outside of BSD is not what municipalities and residents need. Certainly not because developing city-center locations often takes more time and has a lot of impact. Personalization is essential here. At the start of the coalition period, the coalition expressed its preference to build within BSD. ‘

It has been promised that the provincial executive will not impose any restrictions on locations outside of BSD that comply with the coalition agreement. The Provincial Executive will confirm the commitment by letter to the Provincial Council. This makes it clear to all municipalities that the limitation set out in the budget does not apply. The commitment neutralizes this limitation. “We are pleased that the complete exclusion of housing sites outside of towns and villages is supported by very few groups and that the redress of this unwanted proposal has been completed on time. A positive consequence of this is that municipalities can continue to develop housing plans where quality of life, social security and climate-friendly construction are not hampered by a provincial demand for unbridled densification, ”concludes Van de Breevaart.

The photo shows one of the places on Goeree-Overflakkee (Nieuwe-Tonge) where the municipality would like to start.