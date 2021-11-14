Awakening 11/14: Demonstration for housing in The Hague • Bulgarians go to the polls for the third time

Are you hitting the road? Here you will find an overview of the activities. Check here the rail timetable.

What can you expect today?

Demonstrations take place in The Hague for the right to affordable housing. Protesters from the residential resistance movement cross the city center in front of the Interior Ministry. The protest march will start at 2 p.m.

Bulgarians are going to the polls for the third time this year. Elections were also held in April and July, but the parties have so far failed to form a government. The candidate for election is We continue with the changes a new party founded in September by two ministers who are part of the current transitional government. The party is in second place in the polls.

In the Polish town of Tomaszów Mazowiecki, the first World Cup speed skating competition of this season will kick off. Skating takes place from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The match can be followed live on NOS.nl, the NOS app and NPO 1.

In São Paulo, Max Verstappen has a chance to win his third Grand Prix in a row, after previous victories in the United States and Mexico. The race starts at 6:00 p.m.

What did you miss?

Three miners were killed in a head-on collision between an ambulance and a passenger car in Helmond. Police report that they are two boys aged 15 and 16 from Eindhoven and a 16-year-old boy from Nuenen. The latter would have driven the car. The fourth occupant, a 15-year-old boy from Eindhoven, is seriously injured.

It was not revealed who owned the car or how the teenagers got to the vehicle. It is also not yet known what caused the collision between the car and the ambulance shortly after midnight.

Other news of the night:

And then this:

Following the climate summit in Glasgow, summit chairman Alok Sharma collapsed after a disappointing final declaration from the summit. Although the 200 delegations have agreed on measures to limit global warming, a last-minute discussion has ignited, mainly with China and India.

Both countries were not happy with parts of the text and wanted an amendment to the part dealing with fossil fuel subsidies and stopping the use of coal. In the text, the original wording, “towards phase-out”, was changed at the last minute to “towards phase-out”, or “reduce” instead of “eventually, stop” the use of coal.

For other countries, mainly the European Union and small island states, this was a major disappointment. Nonetheless, all delegations ultimately accepted the final declaration.