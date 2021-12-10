On the first day of the IBOP in Velddriel, Gelderland, three dressage mares exceeded 80 points. Everdale left his calling card: two of the three mares who have passed 80 points are daughters of the Olympic stallion. Both mares belong to Van Olst Horses and were expertly presented by stable rider Charlotte Fry. With a total of 87 points was Nareina (Everdale x Krack C) the highlight of the day.

Nareina (from Wareina stb-ext by Krack C, breeder CG Oudijk – v / d Steldt of Arkel) had the highest daily score with 87 points. “She is a mare with a good rectangular model, which is well built and has a lot of forward,” explains Toine Hoefs. “She can walk very well with a very good four-stroke and a good space, in which she was sometimes a bit rushed. This mare trots very well upwards with a nice use of the front paw. She has a good hind leg, which could go a little further. The canter is exceptionally good: very well carried and pleasant upwards. She may very well come back at a gallop. Nareina showed a very good attitude, good balance and good handling and handling. Throughout the performance, she got better and better.

Exceptional maneuverability

The other girl from Everdale is New Liz (from Frizzle Liz ster by Johnson, breeder: E. van de Steen from Zeeland), she obtained 84 points. “She is a long line mare that is built upwards with a lot of forward. It walks neatly, but could take up a little more space. She trots with great flexibility, good use of the forelimb and a hind limb that carries more than enough. What particularly stands out about this mare is very good handling and handling. She has also shown that she can easily shut down in the future.

Daughter of Governor Nuranja

There was a score of 81 points for the mare Nuranja (Governor of the elite Zoranja pref IBOP-dress D-OC of Sir Sinclair). Nuranja is owned by its breeders, the Andeweg family, and was presented by Femke Voet. “This mare can walk well, with sufficient amplitude, a good four-stroke and good flexion of the joints. She trots with a lot of technique in the legs. This mare was still a bit crooked at the trot and canter, which we took into account in the posture and balance. She ran with a lot of power and has a great facade.

Source: KWPN