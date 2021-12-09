The Flemish Youth Film Festival JEF will focus on science in its next edition, from February 19 to March 6, 2022. The theme will be reflected in the film’s programming as well as in peripheral activities such as the “XL Medialab” .

In its headquarters at the Zuiderpershuis in Antwerp, JEF offers four large audiovisual spaces where visitors can play the latest video games, view projections, test a life-size “green key” installation, follow an artificial intelligence workshop and a ” virtual reality cinema “live. The installations are a selection of Belgian and international artists and organizations. The real film festival takes place not only in Antwerp, but also in Bruges, Ghent, Kortrijk, Roeselare, Leuven, Hamme and online. The film’s programming will be announced in January, but science will also be the common thread. “Science collects knowledge: learn new things and discover,” says Iris Verhoeven, general coordinator of JEF. “At JEF, we don’t prefer to discover all kinds of beautiful and moving things by playing with cinema and new media. We have long since ceased to be a classic film festival. (Belgium / Belgium)