I hope for a year with fewer collisions and more reconciliation | column

Drink less, go out more often. Less screen time, more reading. Cliché resolutions, which I can also start any other day of the year. This is why I now prefer to write my wishes for society, to which we must all refer. What can we change together in 2023?

For starters, we can give ourselves a little more space. For example, let others out of a train, tram, or supermarket before storming you. We must also continue to create space for those in need, stop talking about asylum flows and treat refugees in need humanely at all times.

And then the digital opinion circus, especially on moribund Twitter. We like to express our opinion in an unsolicited way and we expect people to expect it. We send each other bad luck, but can no longer harshly receive and block critics who don’t like us. But surely it should be possible to disagree peacefully?

Let’s stop identifying knowledge with their points of view. We all have conflicting thoughts and feelings, which often don’t fit into a single political box. Nor are you the party you vote for, especially as voters increasingly change their preferences. You can also learn a lot from your ideological opponents.

Speaking of politics. I find it shocking that members prefer to attack and demonize themselves personally, rather than debate the content. After all, a smooth riot has more impact on the image. But then we should not be surprised that angry citizens can no longer separate the function of politician from the person.

Don’t mix “media” or “mainstream media” with the same brush. These terms are used by people who never open a newspaper and cannot tell the difference. There are quality newspapers and sensational websites, there are in-depth documentaries and superficial talk shows. Keep the press on their toes, but be specific.

I’m also sick of opinion makers shouting from a large rostrum that they can’t say anything more, but keep spouting their derogatory rhetoric. The concept of cancellation has now eroded so much that it no longer has any real effect. After a few weeks, the masses have forgotten all the fuss, and it’s the next person’s turn.

Let’s not stone ourselves on social media anyway. Most people deserve a second chance and can learn from their mistakes. Give each other the benefit of the doubt and occasionally mention what someone is doing well. Can we also be happy with the success of others, and not wait longing for someone to fall?

Above all, I hope for a year with fewer collisions and more rapprochement. These are good intentions that benefit everyone.