The mayor and the aldermen answer questions

Every year there is an interview with the city council in the magazine Alphens.nl. This year, we reversed the roles and gave residents the opportunity to ask them questions. In this article, the mayor and the aldermen answer the most frequently asked questions.

Can I have 5 minutes to speak at the board meeting?

Mayor Liesbeth Spies replies: “It is possible to speak at a committee meeting and in some cases also at the council meeting. This way, you can convey your opinion or concern directly to the municipal council. You can request it at the court office. However, there are many other ways to make your voice heard as a citizen and contribute to a more beautiful, greener and healthier municipality! Whether it’s writing a letter or email to the college or council, participating in village consultations or attending an information meeting about a project in your own neighbourhood. You can also launch a citizens’ initiative for your own neighborhood with neighbors or get closer to the neighborhood councillor. And perhaps the most accessible: voting in elections! Only together can we make Alphen aan den Rijn even more beautiful and better.

Alderman Gerard van As mainly received questions about housing in the Gnephoek. For example: “Why is the Green Heart sacrificed for housing?” or “Will this be a neighborhood with expensive homes?”

Alderman Gerard van As realizes that Alphen aan den Rijn is located in the Green Heart and must use the space carefully. He answers: “The demand for spaces for living, working, mobility, leisure, energy, climate and nature is increasing and there is a limit to building in the city centre. That is why we have studied how to further develop the municipality responsibly into a healthy living environment for people and nature, while increasing biodiversity. From now on, there are only meadows in this polder, soon an area where it is good to live for the birds (of the meadows). We also make the area accessible for recreation with bike paths and walking paths. And no, it won’t be a neighborhood with only expensive houses: 60% of the housing built here will be affordable for low- and middle-income target groups.

How can every resident reach their full potential if accessibility is an issue for many?

Alderwoman Anouk Noordermeer replies: “I think it’s important that everyone can participate. That people can be independent and travel where they want to go. We are well aware that this is not always easy for people with disabilities. We try to do that as much as possible. Since 2020 we have an accessible program Alphen aan den Rijn. With the action points listed here, we are trying to remove barriers for people with disabilities. It is important that we take accessibility into account immediately when renovating, building or designing areas.

A good example is the Stadhuisplein: when this square was adapted to make the center greener, accessible bus stops and a route for the blind were also built. “In principle, all bus stops in our municipality are equipped with guidelines. Sometimes these are (no longer) quite correct. Then, as a municipality, we would like to hear about it, so that we can solve it. In any case, if you think accessibility could be improved somewhere, let us know!

Why is the municipality creating greenery in the center of Alphen, but not planting trees in the places where they have been dug up, to promote greenery in the neighborhoods and villages?

Alderman Relus Breeuwsma replies: “We will invest heavily in green in the coming years, for example by greening the entrances to the villages and planting additional trees. All districts and villages of Alphen aan den Rijn will notice it! Trees are extremely important for our climate, biodiversity and of course our health.

However, it also happens that trees have to be felled. “Sometimes for security reasons, sometimes to make way for another development. Our starting point is always that every tree felled is also replanted. Whenever possible, this will be done in the same place, and if this is not possible, another place will be sought. This fall, we are doing a big catch-up in planting trees that have been felled over the past two years. Many trees will return this winter, spread throughout the town.

What is the municipality doing about climate-friendly construction?

Alderman Gert van den Ham replies: “We have to do a lot of greening in order to properly absorb heat, water and drought. The Gnephoek, for example, will be designed in such a way that rain showers up to 120 mm in the area can be collected, held and discharged in a delayed manner. Construction methods and techniques are adapted to the quality of the soil. We also strive to develop circular areas. This can be done, for example, by using natural building materials instead of stone, concrete and cement or by reusing materials.

What would you most like to find in Alphen aan den Rijn?

Alderman Gert-Jan Schotanus replies: “Nice question! Can I mention two subjects? I wish all our residents a life of sports, movement and relaxation to stay healthy. And to avoid any problem. So I would like to see that we provide all the facilities for this in our municipality. I commit to it.

He would also like citizens to take the initiative more often and get more involved in their street or neighborhood. “How can the municipality challenge you even more and how can we do even better together? These are also questions and an invitation for you; I would like to discuss it.

This article has already been published in the eleventh edition (December 2022) of the magazine Alphens.nl. Didn’t receive the magazine? You can pick up a copy at our office at Raadhuisstraat 211.