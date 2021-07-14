Huge dinosaurs in the prehistoric jungle: “When you pass, they move with you”

Thirty builders have pledged to build World of Dinos in the Brabanthallen this week. It is the largest dinosaur exhibition in Europe. By the end of the week, the room should be filled with over eighty life-size roaring and moving animals that take you back in time. “It’s like walking in a prehistoric jungle,” explains one of the builders.

Tuesday morning there is a lot of construction and hassle in Hall 1 of the Brabanthallen. The sound of screws turning into feet and moving forklifts fill the room. All the materials were delivered on Monday and the real work can begin on Tuesday. Builders are eager to get started. “I think dinosaurs are the most impressive creatures. Putting them together is a lot of fun,” says Milan, tying a leg of a gigantic baryonyx.

“They are large animals, so you have to transport them carefully with large devices. Then we put them together, screw the legs under them and finish. And then someone else carefully sews the ‘skin’ of the legs together.” , explains Milan out. The dinosaur he builds will also move soon. “When you pass, the head comes towards you. It becomes very impressive.”

Emma is the one who finishes and neatly sews the dinosaurs with needle and thread this week. “In order to transport the big dinosaurs, they are torn apart. Otherwise, they don’t fit in the truck. When it comes back up, I carefully reattach the legs and neck,” Emma explains as a giant dinosaur’s leg is closed. . to sew. “They’re a normal size, so one leg is almost as big as me,” she laughs.

She has been doing this for three years in various exhibitions. “It’s very pleasant to do. Mainly because of the good atmosphere here. But also because I go back to seeing the exhibition again and again. But it’s also hard work, because these needles are hurting you. some point to the hands. have to go through silicone rubber and it is heavy. “

Now the hall is still a large room with half dinosaurs here and there that are still missing a head or a leg. In the corner, a sandbox is filled by a truck. Bones are hidden there, so people can do their own digs. In a few days the room will be divided into different zones. In each area you can learn and do something different. There will be a treasure hunt, a cinema (dinoscope) and a children’s area.

World of Dinos is the largest dinosaur exhibition in Europe. The exhibition was also briefly in the Brabanthallen during the Christmas holidays 2019. But this year, according to the organization, everything has been made much bigger and more spectacular. Construction is due to be completely finished on Saturday, as the exhibition will then open until August 28.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”