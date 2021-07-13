Open Space Platform examines destination farms

The Open Space Platform is perhaps the ideal platform to promote the agricultural reuse of agricultural infrastructure. “It is important to coordinate the different objectives and to link the instruments that are used”, explains Flemish Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA).

JOris Nachtergaele (N-VA) and Emmily Talpe (Open VLD) asked the Flemish Parliament’s agriculture committee to pay attention to the reallocation of farms. In the province of Antwerp, for example, the rural project “Agricultural reuse of agricultural infrastructure” came to an end, resulting in the agricultural compass. “In this project, the project partners called on Flanders to work on a Flemish action platform for the redevelopment of farms,” explains Joris Nachtergaele. For Emily Talpe, our agriculture is working on scaling up and expanding tasks. “The redevelopment also plays an important role in this regard and will have to be adapted to the company. ”

Involve all stakeholders

Minister Demir is studying the possibility of bringing together such a platform for action under the aegis of the Open Space Platform. This Open Space Platform has been active in Flanders since 2014. It is an initiative of the Department of the Environment, the Flemish Environment Agency, the Flemish Land Agency, supported by the Association of Provinces Flemish, the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities and the umbrella organization of Regional Landscapes.

At the moment, 7 programs are under development: Water-Landscape, drought test beds, landscaped parks, Flanders is bursting, food landscapes and energy landscapes. “Within this platform operation, new programs are detected. I’ll see how we can integrate this into the Open Space platform. For example, there would be a move upmarket in Flanders thanks to the operation of the program.

Consultations will also follow with Agriculture Minister Hilde Crevits and Budget Minister Matthias Diependaele. “After all, agricultural redevelopment also offers opportunities to preserve valuable agricultural heritage and above all to make the Flemish agricultural area sustainable in the long term in various cultural landscapes. The deployment of an agricultural redevelopment program, with all the parties involved around the table, seems to me to be an interesting instrument for initiating the transition, ”concludes Minister Demir.

Lieven Vancoillie