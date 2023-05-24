Huge chaos with the rollout of the new Max streaming service: problems in the Netherlands too



The launch of Max, the new streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, Tuesday was not without problems. Users complained a lot on social networks.

Warner Bros. Discovery started rolling out Max this week. This service combines the offers of HBO Max and Discovery+.

HBO Max is disappearing as a result. Discovery+ will continue to exist as a separate streaming service.

Auto move

According to Warner Bros. Discovery will automatically replace the HBO Max app with the new Max app for a large portion of its users. Some will have to do it themselves.

However, it didn’t seem to be going well in the United States on Tuesday. On social networks, users have complained en masse about malfunctions and other problems.

Although to its credit, the Max app is much faster as it crashes faster than ever before. pic.twitter.com/fXBS93egyf –Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) May 23, 2023

It’s crazy how they pushed Max on us but it doesn’t work at all — laurynn (@planetlaurynn) May 23, 2023

Answer

In a comment, Warner Bros. Discovery knew that the number of issues and failures were lower than expected and that issues that arose could be resolved quickly.

It is not surprising that some problems have arisen. After all, the company had to move millions of customers from one service to another.

the Netherlands

Max is only coming out this week in the US. Other markets will follow later. The service is not expected to launch in the Netherlands until early next year.

Incidentally, Dutch users are also experiencing issues due to the US rollout. Some are redirected to the new Max app and can no longer log in.