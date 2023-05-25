Netflix will now really crack down on account sharers in the Netherlands

Streaming service account sharing is popular among many people. Netflix wants to ask for extra money for this and now it’s the turn of the Netherlands. You have to pay a lot more.

It’s on a lot of people’s minds: when will Netflix charge extra for sharing a password? To cut to the chase: it’s from now on.

Pay to share Netflix

Netflix is ​​currently rolling out payment for account sharing. From now on, subscribers from eight different countries will have to pay extra. The first were members in Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal and Spain. Now there are Australia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Israel, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom and unfortunately the Netherlands.

And actually it’s not that crazy. The terms and conditions of many streaming services state that account sharing is not permitted. Yet many of these companies simply let it go, as their primary focus was on growth. With Netflix’s revenue under pressure, the streaming service decided to take action.

Netflix is ​​currently the only streaming service to do so, but you shouldn’t be surprised if other services like HBO Max and Disney+ are following suit. These companies are likely monitoring developments at the Red N. If it generates more revenue because people are willing to pay extra, others will probably turn around too.

That’s how it works

When you share an account, Netflix will send you an email. In it, the company explains that a membership is only good for one household. He then gives two options for members to undertake.

First of all, it is possible to transfer a profile to a new account. Therefore, this user has their own membership, instead of being shared.

As a second option, it is possible to pay to add an additional user to the account. This last option is cheaper and especially if you have the most expensive subscription.

To add someone to your account, you will pay 3.99 euros per month in the Netherlands.

5 Ways to Find Your Perfect Netflix Series on iPhone and Android