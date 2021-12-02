Huawei P40 Review – Portable and Impressive

Compared to the highly acclaimed Huawei P30, Huawei has further upgraded the new generation. The camera, hardware and connectivity of the Huawei P40 had all been improved. Although you can not download apps on Google Play because of Huawei Ban, Huawei’s App Gallery is also constantly improving. If you’re not dedicated to the Google Store, this phone is a good choice.

Design

Under the trend of smartphone screens getting bigger and bigger, the portable size of the Huawei P40 makes it stand out in the digital market. I can type with one hand on Huawei P40. To someone who wants their phone could be put in the pocket easily, Huawei P40 could be on your shopping list. Not like P40 pro’s quad-curve display, P40 adapt a classic flat screen on the front, and its cover of back used a glossy glass curved into its aluminum frame, which makes it comfortable to hold on hand. On the right side, the power button and volume keys sit on there; a speaker, a dual nano-SIM tray, and a USB-C port on its bottom. The water-resistance rate is IP53 – it can save your phone from being splashed but not from submerging in water.

Screen

The 6.1 inches screen allows you to use it with only one hand easily. A full HD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 shows clear and saturated-color images. 519 nits screen brightness makes the screen clear under sunlight. What’s more, the touchscreen is very responsive, the typing of the words is quite fast. The fingerprint sensor is below the screen could detect my fingerprint and unlock my phone very quickly. Besides, you can also unlock the phone through a face scan in dark places thanks to the infrared sensor on the font.

Camera

The Huawei P40’s rear camera is an ultra-perceptional Leica triple camera, which is the 50-megapixel main camera (F1.9, OIS), 16-megapixel ultra-wide Angle lens (F2.2), and an 8-megapixel 3 times optical zoom telephoto lens. Besides, The AI algorithm supported by Kirin 990 chip is also getting further improvements, such as motion capture and zoom optimizing, which brings me a better photography experience. Improvements to the camera have also resulted in better details and more vivid colors of a picture. The main camera and its ultra-wide lens are all quite impressive – no visible noise, rich colors, good dynamic range. Huawei always does a good job of night photography, and P40 was excellent too. The photoshoot at night shows you good colors, little noise, and more balanced exposure. In addition to taking good photos, the phone also worked hard on video taking, video resolution supports 4K video recording, the OIS and AIS anti-shaking system makes the recording also decent.

Performance

Huawei P40 is equipped with Kirin 990 5G, an octa-core CPU and 8GB RAM – powerful and enough for most tasks. In our gaming test, it ran swiftly. The downside of the P40 is no Google Play Store, but you can download some alternative app stores such as APKPure or other Android App stores to solve the problem. Huawei APP Gallary is also constantly being improved, We can expect to see more software in the Huawei App Gallary in the future.

Battery Life

Comes with a 22.5 W Huawei SuperCharge, the charging speed is very fast, the battery life can be charged from 0 to 60 percent within half an hour. The large 3800mah battery allows your phone can be used in nearly 40 hours from one charge, even if you are a heavy user who always keeps your phone in your hands, Huawei P40 can support the whole day’s usage. Besides, this phone also has a wireless charging case that can be bought on its official telefon huawei pesta 3 hari , you can choose two charging ways according to your personal habits.

Among Huawei p40 series, it seems like the Huawei P40 Pro is the phone with people’s great interest, yet Huawei P40 is also decent. If you are looking for a portable phone with powerful performance and an impressive camera, try Huawei P40.s

