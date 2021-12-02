Jurassic Park star appears in Australian remake of The Twelve

In the United States, the cast of the American series The Twelve, based on the legal drama The Twelve, is increasingly complete. In the original series we saw many well-known West Flanders faces such as Maaike Cafmeyer. The remake now also includes Sam Neill, who was all the rage with Jurassic Park. Register once and read on immediately. Now 30 days of free access to all articles plus and still access to free articles.

Did Frie Palmers kill his daughter? This question kept a jury and watch Flanders fascinated by De Twaalf for weeks. The series, which aired two years ago, had Maaike Cafmeyer in the lead role, also starring for many West Flemish people, such as Tom Vermeir, Zouzou Ben Chikha, Piet De Praitere, Greet Verstraete, Isabelle Van Hecke, Janne Desmet, Ilse De Koe, Wim Willaert and Bram Verrecas. The rights were quickly sold abroad, after the series sparked an international uproar. Ricky Gervais, among others, has praised the series. A remake is now planned in Australia, which will be called The Twelve. Production will begin next week and will be primarily filmed in and around Sydney for the next five months. Sam Neill has been added to the cast. Sam Neill, an Irishman who incidentally moved to New Zealand, starred in films such as The Hunt for Red October and The Piano, but was all the rage around the world as Doctor Alan Grant in Jurassic Park. He will reprise that role for Jurassic World: Dominion next year. Soon he will also be able to be seen in The Twelve. Sam Neill can be seen again next year in the latest Jurassic Park film. (gf) In the series we also see some striking faces. Nicholas Cassim will no doubt recognize Home and Away fans as Police Sergeant McCarthy. Coco Jack Gillies had a main role in Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015. Nice detail: she also voices Maya De Bij for the English version of the cartoon Studio 100. We have already seen Bernard Curry at work in Neighbors (as Luke ) and Home and Away (like Hugo Austin). He has also been seen in the Pretty Little Liars and Once Upon a Time series. Actress Kate Mulvany has been previously seen in The Great Gatsby starring Leonardo DiCaprio and next year alongside Tom Hanks in a film about the life of Elvis Presley. Maaike Cafmeyer had a solid performance as Frie Palmers in De Twaalf. (photo VRT) She will play the role of Frie Palmers (Maaike Cafmeyer). Sam Neill will play his lawyer, the role of Josse De Pauw. The rest of the cast is made up of actors and actresses who can be seen mainly in Australian series. It is not yet known when the series will air.