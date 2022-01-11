How Pokémon Go removed these agents

At the peak of Pokemon Go, you walk down the street and not be surprised to see people sticking to their smartphones. They had a good chance to play Pokemon Go. It didn’t always go exactly right.

As well as in the United States. There was a lawsuit against two agents who were fired because they thought playing Pokemon Go at work was more important than responding to a robbery. She did not thank him for that.

Cops love to play Pokemon Go

According to கொட்டகு It’s about agents Luis Lozano and Eric Mitchell. The incident took place in 2017. A summons was issued to the concerned authorities by a senior officer to provide assistance during the robbery at the Macy’s store. But the authorities did not heed the call and left the place. During their Pokémon Go game, they saw a special Pokémon and they were eager to catch it. However, the action was filmed by a video system in their car. This, along with the lies told by the officers before their action, eventually led to their dismissal.

The case ultimately revolved around whether the dismissal was justified. Playing Pokémon Go is not discussed. This was mainly due to the question of whether the camera system in the car could be used as evidence. Because in their opinion it is a personal situation. In the conversation, you hear how the two of them discuss that there is a Snorlock somewhere and that they went there. After they captured Snorlox, they saw a toketik a little further ahead, and he too had to be caught. In this way it became clear that they were doing different things than they should.

The dismissal was justified

The court, hearing the case, dismissed the appeal and dismissed the officers. Therefore, it was correctly discovered that the agents were fired for playing Pokemon Go, while their help was needed elsewhere.