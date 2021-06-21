How neighborhood sports coach Wilbert gets the children of Grijpskerke moving again

“data-revoke =” “>

For example, in Grijpskerke, where various sports and games are offered every Tuesday and Thursday in the courtyard of De Bergpadschool primary school. “I think it’s super fun!” Says Jordi. “Sometimes I’m bored, but it’s absolutely awesome.”

“I participate because I love being outside,” says Laura. “And because I can see my classmates again.” Marie also appreciates. He loves soccer. “I’ve been bored since the confinement started. I like to play outside, to be busy.”

Change quickly

Wilbert Koole from Oostkapelle is one of the district sports coaches of the municipality. Normally he is also a gym teacher at De Bergpadschool. “I can’t teach at the moment, but the municipality has changed quickly, with the Stichting Welzijn Veere. We can use the school yard to provide additional activities. You can see it: the kids are enthusiastic.

There are about 25 children, divided into two groups. Children can play basketball in the square and there is a football cage. Other ball games are also on the program.

Sports activities for children are also offered in other Zeeland municipalities. In the municipality of Veere, activities have recently resumed, in particular because of the new confinement.

Parents also receive exercise tips for children via email. According to Koole, this is important, especially in centers where there is no sports club. “Exercise is always important. For their physical and social development. School performance improves in school if they exercise more.”

Movement delay

National research shows that one in four children has a movement delay. According to Koole, this number is slightly lower in the municipality of Veere. “Here it’s one in five, but it’s still a lot. We will all have to clear these backlogs. With schools, sports clubs and parents.”

The activities will be offered until the schools reopen. “Will you come back next time?” Koole concludes in the sporty afternoon. “And remember! Keep moving around the house too!”