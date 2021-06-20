Unique: New Zealand transgender athlete at the Olympics

Testosterone levels

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief Kereyn Smith says Hubbard’s testosterone levels are below the maximum allowed level.

“We recognize that gender identity in sport is very sensitive and complex,” she says RNZ. “This issue requires the right balance between human rights and fairness on the playing field. In the New Zealand team, the emphasis is on respect for everyone.”

“Confidence for the future”

Karin Blankenstein, co-founder of an organization committed to discussing the acceptance of LGBT people in sport, previously told RTL Nieuws that Hubbard’s qualification is important.

“Society is slowly accepting it more and more, and all these little examples also give back strength. Especially young athletes who are facing this can benefit from it. It gives confidence for the future.”