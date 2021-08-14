“Hottest month ever measured”: July breaks record

In July, surface temperatures above land and ocean were on average 0.93 degrees Celsius above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees, according to NOAA. The average temperature was also slightly above the previous record, which dates back to July 2016 and was matched in 2019 and 2020. The seven hottest months of July have all been recorded since 2015.

Regionally, there was a record in Asia, in Europe it was the hottest second July on record. On other continents, July 2021 still ends up in the top 10.

“July is traditionally the hottest month of the year, but July 2021 has surpassed itself to become the hottest month on record,” NOAA said. “This new record is part of the disruptive and disruptive path that climate change has blazed for the world.”

Top 10 hottest years



After seven months (January-July), the year 2021 is sixth in the list of hottest years. According to NOAA, there is already a very good chance that the full year 2021 will end up in the top 10 hottest years.

The news comes four days after a new climate report from the United Nations. He says climate change is happening faster than originally thought and is “unambiguously” a consequence of human activity. “A code red for humanity,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “The alarm bells are ringing and the evidence is beyond question.”