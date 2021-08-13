Unique theatrical performance in the province of Groningen: “NORD” at the Theaterhal Zuidbroek

From September 3, theater and music lovers will be able to indulge in a unique multimedia theatrical show, under the name of NOORD. This can be seen throughout September at the Theaterhal Zuidbroek in Van der Valk. There is so much space that the 1.5 meters can be guaranteed. (Above: Snowy Zuurveld – photo: Joey Hereman). >>

The ambitious NOORD multimedia theater show will premiere in Zuidbroek within a month. The first rehearsals started this week. The large Eurohallen has been transformed into a rehearsal room and within a week the construction of the huge 7 meter high and 70 meter wide surround film set will begin. On Monday morning, the comedians and dancers were able to explore the space for the first time and rehearsals began on Tuesday. An exciting moment for artistic director Geke Hoogstins and her team. After the keys to the huge hall were handed over on Friday, the time has finally come this week and the rehearsals that will take place next month are underway. Hoogstins, who is also a producer and director, has been working for five years on this great project which aims to put the region of the Northern Netherlands on the map in terms of ambition and appearance. NOORD is a performance about the unpredictability of existence, full of live music, spectacular images and film effects. A magical and unique experience for the public where the dikes break and the earth tells its story.

Nothing seems to oppose the premiere scheduled for September 3. Coronaproof thanks to good preparation and huge space so that 1.5 meters can be guaranteed. Hoogstins, who made a name for himself with theatrical performances Walkyre Echo’s, Return to Gaia and On the way to later, continued with his team despite two postponements due to the crown and now the performance is set to premiere on 3 September. The hall is still completely empty, but the cast and crew have already started the first rehearsals with enthusiasm. Lead actress Esmée de Boer explores her (lead) role as Menke, a country student, and strikes up a conversation with Amsterdam journalist Frank, a role played by Abel Leemans who previously starred in Soldaat van Oranje. All the artists are happy to be on stage again after almost two years.

Esmée de Boer and Abel Leemans – Photo: Jaap Menses

Hoogstins wants to pay homage to the land with Noord. She speaks passionately about how she cares about how we farm the land together. Hence this theme which is now familiar to him. A performance on the unpredictability of our existence, on daring, perseverance and the power of cooperation. There is no shortage of topical issues. Climate change, sea level rise and the effects of resource extraction. Everything is discussed in a gripping (love) story in which Menke sets out to find the cause of a mysteriously vanished farm, including farmer Tjeert. A connection to the earthquake problem is quickly established, but Hoogstins aims to tell a more universal story. News plays a major role and the show constantly anticipates news. The seven-meter-high curved screen is impressive and shows footage from the film shot over the past two years on mudflats, rapeseed fields and underwater. They never gave up in the days of the crown and NOORD now proudly shows this beautiful story. The Theater Spectacle Noord is visible almost 30 times from September 3 at the Theaterhal Zuidbroek. More information: www.noordtheater.nl.