Honda’s Toyoharu Tanabe is looking forward to the Grand Prix in America and expects a very difficult task in the title fight, but also in the midfield. The Japanese don’t just support Red bull racing, but also Alpha Tauri. Tanabe abandons the Honda official website how he feels during the season.

The Honda boss looks forward to the remaining races: “The end of the season is approaching and we believe the tough battle for the world title will continue until the end.” Mercedes found more speed in recent races and the proportions will therefore be different depending on the race. “We’re going to be looking at it race by race and I expect the battle to last until the weekend,” Tanabe said.

IndyCar

While the Japanese brand will leave Formula 1 at the end of the season, it will remain present in IndyCar. Tanabe therefore looks forward to the race in America. “Here in America there are a lot of fans who support Honda, especially in IndyCar. As always, we will do our best to give them a good result with our teams, ”Tanabe said of AlphaTauri and Red Bull Racing.

‘to smoke Max Verstappen is fighting for the constructors and drivers world championships. AlphaTauri is trying to take fifth place in the Alpine Constructors’ Championship. The gap with the France team is currently twelve points.