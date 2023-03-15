Hockey players ruthless and book against Chile the biggest World Cup victory of all time | sport

19 jan 2023 om 12:26Update: 2 maanden geleden

Dutch hockey players played mercilessly in India’s final World Cup group game on Thursday. Orange secured the biggest victory in World Cup history by beating Chile 14-0.

With the monster score, the Netherlands improved the record of Australia, which had played hard against South Africa in New Delhi in 2010: 12-0. Orange’s biggest World Cup victory to date was the 8-0 win over Italy in 1978.

National coach Jeroen Delmee’s side were one goal away from bettering the Dutch national team’s biggest win of all time. In August 1999, the Netherlands won 15-1 against Italy in the European Championship.

Jip Janssen scored four goals against Chile and together with Thierry Brinkman (three goals against Chile) is the tournament’s top scorer. Other successes came in the name of Koen Bijen (two), Thijs van Dam, Justen Blok, Terrance Pieters, Teun Beins and Derck de Vilder.

The Netherlands have already beaten Malaysia (4-0) and New Zealand (4-0) and are convincing group winners. As a result, national coach Delmee’s team can skip the intermediate round and go straight to the quarter-finals, which will be completed on January 24 and 25.

In the quarter-finals, a duel awaits the Netherlands with number two from group A or number three from group B. Argentina and South Korea currently occupy these positions, but the decisions in these groups will fall on Friday.

Grootste zeges ooit hockeyers 1999: Nederland-Italië 15-1

2023: Nederland-Chili 14-0

2005: Nederland-Polen 14-0

1989: Nederland-Zimbabwe 14-1

2013: Nederland-Polen 12-0

1979: Nederland-Verenigde Staten 12-0

The Netherlands only on the track in the second part

In the first quarter, it didn’t look like Delmee’s men were going to write history against Chile, debuting in the World Cup. After a quarter of an hour, the losing finalist of the last two World Cups was only leading 1-0. The goal was scored by Janssen, who used his first penalty corner of the tournament.

It took time for the Netherlands to increase the score even further. De Vilder doubled the score in the 23rd minute with a hard shot into the top corner and after his goal the Chilean resistance was broken. Van Dam, Brinkman and Janssen again made it 5-0 at halftime.

After the break, orange goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak was replaced by reserve Maurits Visser, who hardly had to intervene. The Dutch attack, meanwhile, remained starved and ran out to 11-0 in the third quarter, leaving Australia’s record 12-0 victory in sight.

In the fourth quarter, Bijen scored the twelfth goal within a minute and less than five minutes later, Beins scored the record goal in fine fashion. The final deal came on behalf of Brinkman, who made his fourth of the game.