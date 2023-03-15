Haaland pulverizes Leipzig, World Cup 2026 with no less than 48 countries | FC Update Summary





In the ‘FCUpdate Recap’ section, FCUpdate.nl lists the most important news from the previous evening. With a summary of everything you missed, you’ll be up to date with the latest football news. These were the most important facts of the news on Tuesday, March 14.

Manchester City demolish RB Leipzig in unprecedented Haaland show

Manchester City reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night. At the Etihad Stadium, a raging Erling Haaland was far too strong for poor RB Leipzig. The goal machine has scored no less than five times for manager Pep Guardiola’s team: 7-0. It was more than enough after the 1-1 in Germany. Would you like to read the entire article? Then click here!

In 2026, FIFA will definitely introduce the XXL World Cup in three different countries

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will be different from previous editions. FIFA announced on Tuesday afternoon what the tournament will look like. It promises to be a gigantic World Cup with no less than 48 participating countries. Would you like to read the entire article? Then click here!





Aïcha Marghadi publishes a poignant tweet: “I just want to clarify something”

Aïcha Marghadi receives “the most horrible curses” after being named as a victim of cross-border behavior in the workplace of NOS Sport. The presenter receives messages from people who think she had an affair with Tom Egbers, which was not the case. Would you like to read the entire article? Then click here!

Rutte responds to program VI: “A comment went too far for me”

Mark Rutte responded to his performance to Today Inside on Tuesday morning. The Prime Minister digested the visit of Wilfred Genee, René van der Gijp and Johan Derksen well. A comment mentioned on the show went too far for him. But it didn’t come from one of the regular guests. Would you like to read the entire article? Then click here!

Club management and players condemn misconduct Velázquez, Fortuna Sittard coach

Fortuna Sittard-Julio Velázquez (41) tested negative again last weekend. He struck several times against FC Twente (0-3 defeat) and the club held him responsible. Both by the technical director Sjoerd Ars, as well as part of the group of players. Would you like to read the entire article? Then click here!

Feyenoord brings good news to fans for the duel with Ajax

Feyenoord fans will be able to cheer on their team during the final training session for the meeting with Ajax. The first part can be followed publicly on Saturday afternoon: supporters can say goodbye to their team for a quarter of an hour to half an hour before the match in Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon. Would you like to read the entire article? Then click here!



