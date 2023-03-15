Viscaal from Twente immediately steps onto the podium on his American debut | Sports at regional level

It’s almost time for Bent Viscaal. The driver from Albergen is preparing his debut in the World Long Distance Racing Championship (WEC). The opening race site is a long way from home in Sebring. The mission for Friday’s race is clear, at one of the oldest circuits in the United States he is aiming for a podium finish.

Viscaal, 23, will drive for Prema Racing this season. Last year, the former Formula 3 and Formula 2 driver, among others, raced again in Le Mans European Series endurance racing. Now a new challenge awaits you in the WEC. “For the past four years, a Prema rider has always been a champion, so let’s continue that trend next season,” says the newcomer from America. He hopes to be able to participate immediately in the opening race on Friday (from 5 p.m. Dutch time) for a place on the podium.



Quote The WEC is the highest class attainable in endurance racing Curved Visc

“But you don’t just win in this class. The race at Sebring is very long with no less than a thousand miles (sixteen hundred kilometers) and of course anything can happen,” says Viscaal. “The WEC is the highest attainable class in endurance racing. The LMP2 class I race in consists of eleven very competitive teams. Our goal is to finish in the top three and deliver consistent results. That way , we can compete for the biggest prize at the end of the year.

old acquaintance

At Prema Racing, Viscaal meets an old acquaintance. Filip Ugran, who was allowed to replace twice at Viscal’s former employer Algarve Pro Racing at the end of the 2022 ELMS season, will join the Italian team and is therefore once again a colleague of Tukker. The duo will be joined by the experienced Andrea Caldarelli for the WEC season opener in America.