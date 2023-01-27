

mia goth starred in two fantasy horror films last year, X and pearl. Fans think she would definitely deserve an Oscar nomination for the latter film. Unfortunately, horror films are rarely recognized at the Oscars. Goth also thinks the horror genre isn’t taken seriously.

During a promotional tour of his latest horror film overflowing swimming pool she talks to @JakesTakes about the lack of horror at the Oscars.

Too many fingers in the cake

“I think there’s a lot of politics involved and it’s not just about the quality of the film” said the actress. “There are too many people with a finger in the cake making decisions about categories and nominations. Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but it’s true.”

“I think the Academy needs a change if it wants to reach a wider audience” Goth continues.

I spoke with Mia Goth about not getting a (much-deserved) Best Actress Oscar nomination for PEARL — and why the Academy doesn’t take the horror genre seriously enough. pic.twitter.com/9EKPN2fB2N –Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) January 25, 2023

Historically few Oscars for horror movies

Horror movies are rarely rewarded with nominations let alone Oscars. Thesilenceofthelambs 1991 was the only time a horror film won the Best Picture Oscar.

Also, the acting, camerawork, makeup, or special effects of horror movies are almost never recognized. While many horror films excel in these areas. For example, many horror movies are still angry at the Academy because Toni Collette wasn’t nominated for her starring role in Hereditary.

2022 has been a banner year for horror

No horror movie was nominated for an Oscar this year either. Whereas with movies like No, X, Pearl, Body Body Body, The Black Phone and The menu was a peak year for horror.

In pearl Goth plays a younger version of the killer grandma X. Despite pearl was released months ago in the United States, unfortunately it is still unknown in the Netherlands when the film will be released. Watch a trailer below.