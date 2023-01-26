This is a “class action case,” which means the case was brought on behalf of a large group of people. Film producer Universal had asked the court to declare the claim unfounded, but has now ruled the lawsuit can continue, writes the BBC.

‘Otherwise not rented’

The case was initially brought by two moviegoers, Conor Woulfe and Peter Michael Rosza. They rented the movie Yesterday through the Amazon Prime streaming service for $3.99 because they expected to see De Armas in it. The actress, known from the James Bond films Die and Blonde in which she plays Marilyn Monroe, was in the trailer, but she was nowhere in the film itself.

This to the great disappointment of the complainants. They maintain that they would not have rented the film if they had known that De Armas was missing. They now claim “at least 5 million dollars”. They must share any compensation with all claimants. How many there are is not yet known. Here you can see the offending trailer (De Armas can be seen from 1:48):