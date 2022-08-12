Here’s Meghan’s DIY beauty recipe for glowing skin

Meghan’s skin specialist Nicola Joss has revealed the ingredients for a super simple face mask that makes her and soon your skin glow. Find out how to craft it below.

What do you need?

– 2 tablespoons of honey (preferably Manuka)

– 1 cup rolled oats

What does it do?

Manuka honey is made in Australia and New Zealand. More and more people believe it works for allergies, colds, sore throats, wounds, and even the flu. What is certain is that honey has an antibacterial effect and that is why it is so good for your skin. Manuka honey is much more expensive than normal honey, but the result is also much better. The other ingredient is oatmeal. Oatmeal is not only good if you want to lose weight. As a mask, it acts as a scrub and removes dead skin cells. It leaves your skin feeling clean and glowing.

How are you?

Step 1: Mash the rolled oats in a blender

Step 2: Add two tablespoons of honey and mix

Step 3: Spread the product on your face and let it penetrate for 15 minutes.

Step 4: Wash your face with lukewarm water and pat dry with a towel. You will immediately notice that your skin is more shiny and softer.

Step 5: Repeat the ritual once a week for even better results.

Trick

If you have tea tree oil at home, you can add a few drops to the mixture. It can help with acne.