The Supreme Court in the US state of Idaho is refusing to pass a law that criminalizes virtually all abortions in the state. On Friday, the court ruled that the ban could take effect on August 25, as planned. After Indiana, Idaho is the second Republican state to adopt such a law after the abolition of the national right to abortion.

Planned Parenthood had filed a lawsuit against the new law, which is mostly supported by Republicans. According to the American Women’s Health Organization, the law violates the right to privacy and equal protection rights enshrined in the Idaho Constitution.

In 1973, the right to abortion was enshrined in the United States Constitution by the Roe v. Wade. The United States Supreme Court issued a special decision in this case. He declared “unconstitutional” legislation that made abortion difficult or even prohibited in US states.

The Supreme Court, now made up mostly of Republican justices, overturned that decision in June. As a result, each state can now decide for itself whether or not to allow abortion.

The Idaho Supreme Court was split on whether to pass the law or not. In the end, the court voted 3 to 2. This means that the new law will take effect from August 25 and will criminalize virtually all abortions in the state.

Judge Robyn Brody said that given the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood could not demonstrate that she was entitled to such “drastic relief”. Especially since abortion was illegal in Idaho for Roe v. Wade.

The judges also decided that another law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which had been temporarily suspended, could be applied.