Healthier through creativity and relaxation!

Is relaxation a luxury or a good habit? “Being busy” has become so normal that it seems “normal” to be a part of life, yet it is the cause of many complaints, both physical, mental and emotional. Suzanne van Hoek van in Aalten helps people feel better and become aware through creativity and relaxation.

Suzanne finds that people often struggle with complaints that can be avoided or reduced. In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, many people subconsciously live with their heads and do not take “minor” complaints seriously. It’s a shame, because these complaints are signals from the body to clarify something and invite you to look at it. By giving true relaxation and space to these signals, awareness is created and the capacity for self-healing is stimulated.

Suzanne van Hoek has been interested in special opportunities for relaxation and creativity for years. Alongside her career in teaching, she developed through Yoga, Reiki, intuitive drawing, SoulCollage® and training as a Holistic Therapist. Within Holi Hart, she combines this knowledge and experience with her enormous tranquility, her ability to really listen and give space and a great sense of atmosphere and harmony. Suzanne van Hoek likes to share these strengths in her accessible and versatile range under the coat rack ‘From head to heart!’.

Relaxation is also allowed to enjoy

You can head to Holi Hart for creativity, relaxation and “light” therapy as Suzanne van Hoek likes to call it. The creative classes and intuitive drawing and SoulCollage® workshops are also just fun to do. The process is important (not the result) and no experience is necessary. Relaxing Reiki treatments increase your energy level and let the energy flow again. Reiki is often unknown to people. Experiencing it yourself once is the best way to find out what it can do for you. Therapeutic sessions provide extra depth where you want it. The offer is possible separately and in combination.

There are so many more possibilities in the prevention and relief of complaints, also in support of regular treatments. Suzanne van Hoek would like to allow people to discover how they can be more relaxed, aware and healthier in life in an accessible and fun way. The workshops and treatments are true gifts for oneself.

For more information and the agenda see: www.holihart.nl

