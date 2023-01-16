JA21: “Open the gas tap in Groningen responsibly, invest in better infrastructure”

The JA21 faction wants the gas tap in Groningen to be opened responsibly. The party also wants to invest in better infrastructure, for example via the Lower Saxony line. This is stated in the party’s election manifesto.

JA21 is one of the parties that will participate in the provincial elections in March. The twelve electoral programs will be presented on Wednesday. In Groningen, the party believes that there is no place for wind turbines. However, the province should focus on nuclear energy. The party also wants an end to the asylum, and that farmers and construction companies have space, where they are not bothered by the nitrogen problem. “These are themes that affect all the problems and limitations that Groningen is currently struggling with,” the party says.

Gas extraction

The party is also clear on gas extraction: “Gas extraction in Groningen has supplied gas to the Netherlands for years and generated billions. JA21 wants to open the gas tap in Groningen responsibly. We hereby offer generous compensation to residents of Groningen who suffer damage from gas extraction. In Groningen, we build earthquake-resistant houses and pay special attention to sites, churches and monuments in Groningen that have been damaged by earthquakes.

Lower Saxony line

The party wants major investments in accessibility: “Groningen deserves better infrastructure. We sometimes travel longer in the province than if we went to Amsterdam by train. It should and can be done differently. The construction of the Lower Saxony line is crucial for better access to the northern provinces. Groningen Eelde Airport must also remain open: “GAE is important for employment and the business climate for companies in Groningen. It is also important that there is an airport for travelers in the North. We want an increasing role for Groningen Eelde Airport.