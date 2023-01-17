From supermarkets to culture: everything seems to fit together at PBH Zuidlaren

Two supermarkets, a culture centre, a health center and 52 apartments: all of this will be located in front of the Prins Bernardhoeve site in Zuidlaren.

This means that the municipality of Tynaarlo seems to be responding to the wishes of the council. He indicated in advance that there must be space for a maximum of two supermarkets, houses, parking lots, culture and care. In all of this, the village character of Zuidlaren must be preserved.

In a so-called “volume study”, landscape architects LAOS and Specht Architecture and Urban Planning have calculated what can be done. They also indicated how many square meters are involved for each component.

It is remarkable that the two 2,000 square meter supermarkets that have been registered will have apartments. In addition, a health center of about 2600 square meters is to appear. Houses are also drawn to the left of this health center.

Some 475 square meters have been allocated to a cultural center at the very beginning of the site. Not much, says Councilor Anneke Lubbers (PvdA). “The library has to move, just as the multifunctional center De Ludinge and the Theater De Kimme are being demolished. How do you want to combine all cultural functions in a building measuring 20 by 25 meters?”

Project manager Jan Legters has indicated that it is possible that by summer – when plans are due to be finalized – there will be more space for the future cultural centre. In addition to the cultural center, there is also room for catering.

