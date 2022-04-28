HBO Max completely changes course with the first Dutch show

We know HBO Max from Warner Bros. movies. and high quality series. The first Dutch show will be completely different.

Since last month we can finally discover HBO Max in the Netherlands. The streaming service is packed with fantastic films and series such as Dune, The Batman, Game of Thrones and Westworld. The first show that HBO Max is making for the Netherlands is definitely not on this list. The streaming service is betting on reality what you would expect on Discovery+ or Videoland.

HBO Max offers… a dating show?

The first Dutch show will be a local version of the dating show Fboy Island. Yes, you are right, the name Island in the title portends the worst. The show is perfectly in line with a Temptation Island or Ex on the Beach.

To be precise, Fboy Island was designed by one of the creators of The Bachelor. The show follows three women who travel to a tropical island where they are accompanied by 16 men. This great multitude of men is again divided into two groups. Eight are the so-called Nice Guys looking for love, while the other eight – the Fboys – are there to compete for a cash prize.

HBO Max says the women on the show are looking for true love with a healthy dose of humor. According to them, the show is therefore a nod to the dating genre and a social experiment in which we can see if the Fboys can really change. The show is hosted by actress Lisa Loeb.

A Dutch version of Fboy

Fboy isn’t entirely new to HBO Max, as the show is one of the most successful reality TV titles on HBO Max in the United States. Besides the Netherlands, a number of other countries will also have their own version. So if you really like it, you can also watch many other versions.

Personally, we prefer to stick with high-quality series such as Tokyo Vice and We Own This City. But hey, there’s something for everyone on HBO Max.