Wolff happy with the cancellation of the team leaders’ parade: “Drivers in the foreground”

The Miami Grand Prix would first benefit from a real scoop during the first edition next week: the Team Principals’ Parade. Toto Wolff is happy he has finally been dropped from the calendar and stresses that Formula 1 is about the drivers, not the team bosses.

The organization of the race in the United States caused a stir with the announcement of a real Team Principals’ Parade. The team leaders would thus climb on the flat trolley like their pilots and would go around the circuit for the necessary questions. This choice seemed to have been made by the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive. Due to the American series, men like Toto Wolff, Guenther Steiner and Christian Horner are increasingly present, so the interest in seeing such gentlemen appear in front of the camera has increased considerably.

Pilots in the foreground

Later, it turned out that the crew chiefs’ parade was still off the schedule and that’s a good thing, according to Wolff. The Austrian doesn’t feel ‘guilty’ and is happy that the whole party is called off. “I prefer to avoid the parade. I don’t think team managers or owners should stand there and greet the fans. I love the fans, but it should be the drivers who are in the foreground. It’s the athletes “Gladiators in the machines. Not one of us,” says the Mercedes team principal.

Growing attention

The fact that this is a sign of the ever-increasing focus on the sport is a nice side effect for Wolff. “The media attention is something we should be very grateful for. The sport is booming. The ratings are growing, the commercial profits are growing. It’s great and we should be proud of that,” Wolff said. .