Have you ever had strange dreams? It’s good for your brain, according to science
At least that’s the conclusion of a study by scientists from the University of Bern in Switzerland. They published the results of their analysis in the trade journal eLife and they are remarkable.
Creativity makes learning
To understand the process, we must first define our two phases of sleep: REM sleep and non-REM sleep. In the first stage, our brain is the most active and produces bizarre dreams, in the second, we simply reproduce what we experienced the day before. “Where non-paradoxical dreams represent past events quite literally, paradoxical dreams tend to combine those events in more creative ways,” said lead researcher Jakob Jordan. And the more creative your brain is at night, the better you can store things in your brain during the day.
