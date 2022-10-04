Dreams are deceptive and a good thing. Too often we find ourselves waking up in the morning and not knowing what to do with the dreams of the night before. Did they make sense or not? At night, you thought, in the morning things are different. But according to a new study, these weird dreams could be good for your brain.

At least that’s the conclusion of a study by scientists from the University of Bern in Switzerland. They published the results of their analysis in the trade journal eLife and they are remarkable.

Creativity makes learning

To understand the process, we must first define our two phases of sleep: REM sleep and non-REM sleep. In the first stage, our brain is the most active and produces bizarre dreams, in the second, we simply reproduce what we experienced the day before. “Where non-paradoxical dreams represent past events quite literally, paradoxical dreams tend to combine those events in more creative ways,” said lead researcher Jakob Jordan. And the more creative your brain is at night, the better you can store things in your brain during the day.



