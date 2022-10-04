Do you like alpacas and llamas? Here’s what you need to know about these special animals!

Differences Between Alpacas and Llamas

The llama and alpaca are camelid animals of the even-toed ungulate family. The animals are sometimes hard to tell apart, but there are differences.

the llamas

Llamas have a shoulder height of 1 to 1.20 meters and a thick coat that sheds. A llama can be of different colors, such as white, light brown, reddish brown or black.

alpacas

The alpaca is a little smaller, namely between 80 and 95 centimeters. An alpaca’s fur is woolly and, unlike the llama, barely sheds. When it comes to alpaca color, you are spoiled for choice, as alpaca comes in no less than 22 colors or shades. Another notable difference between alpaca and llama is that alpaca ears are straight and llama ears are banana shaped. Also, an alpaca won’t just spit, while a llama is notorious for that. Luckily, a llama usually only spits at other llamas, so you don’t have to worry about that as much.

Weight and life expectancy

An alpaca weighs only between 50 and 90 kilos, while a llama of 130 to 200 kilos is much heavier. The average life expectancy of the llama and the alpaca is between fifteen and twenty years. So keep that in mind when buying one.